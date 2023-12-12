Panasonic's Powdered-Battery Tech Could Ease EV Range Anxiety, Speed Up Charge Times

Panasonic, the company that makes electric vehicle batteries for automakers like Tesla, has teamed up with Sila Nanotechnologies, a company based in California, to start producing silicon-based anodes for EV batteries. Currently, almost every EV uses a graphite-based anode and lithium batteries. Panasonic is trying to make the batteries 25 percent more efficient by density by 2031.

Using its new silicon-based battery architecture, EV batteries with Sila and Panasonic's technology could reportedly have a range of upwards of 500 miles and take as short as 10 minutes to charge, according to a report by Wired. Of course, there are always grounds to be skeptical when hearing about new and seemingly groundbreaking technology, especially in the EV industry where making lofty claims and failing or underperforming on the actual delivery is almost par for the course. Still, Sila has managed to get Mercedes-Benz onboard with silicon-based batteries, as the new 2025 G-Glass EV will reportedly use the technology.