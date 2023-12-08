This Lamborghini Revuelto PHEV Took 435 Hours To Hand-Paint

2023 marks the 60th anniversary of Lamborghini as a brand. To celebrate the feat of essentially changing the supercar landscape forever (and giving Ferraris something to be afraid of), Lamborghini launched an art exhibit titled "Lamborghini: 60 Years of Artistry in Motion." The central work of art is the Lamborghini Revuelto "Opera Unica." From one glance you can tell that it is no mere Lambo with a fancy wrap.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann says of the exhibit: "We approached our 60th anniversary with an exciting challenge for our dealers to commission artwork honoring Lamborghini's rich history. In the context of Art Basel Miami Beach, design is also art. It is for this reason we chose the occasion to unveil the Revuelto 'Opera Unica'. Celebrating the magnificence of the Revuelto's technique and design, this 'Opera Unica' highlights automotive excellence from the inside out."

That "automotive excellence" he is referring to is, of course, a 1,000-horsepower V12 hybrid Lamborghini.