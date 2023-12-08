This Lamborghini Revuelto PHEV Took 435 Hours To Hand-Paint
2023 marks the 60th anniversary of Lamborghini as a brand. To celebrate the feat of essentially changing the supercar landscape forever (and giving Ferraris something to be afraid of), Lamborghini launched an art exhibit titled "Lamborghini: 60 Years of Artistry in Motion." The central work of art is the Lamborghini Revuelto "Opera Unica." From one glance you can tell that it is no mere Lambo with a fancy wrap.
Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann says of the exhibit: "We approached our 60th anniversary with an exciting challenge for our dealers to commission artwork honoring Lamborghini's rich history. In the context of Art Basel Miami Beach, design is also art. It is for this reason we chose the occasion to unveil the Revuelto 'Opera Unica'. Celebrating the magnificence of the Revuelto's technique and design, this 'Opera Unica' highlights automotive excellence from the inside out."
That "automotive excellence" he is referring to is, of course, a 1,000-horsepower V12 hybrid Lamborghini.
Lamborghini's rolling art exhibit
The paint scheme on the showcase Revuelto is hand-painted (yes, you read that correctly). It is the culmination of 731 total hours of work. Of those hours, 435 were just to paint the exterior, ensuring that every brushstroke is absolutely perfect. Just sitting still, the paint scheme not only makes the Revuelto look like it's going 200 miles per hour, but also like it's traveling through space. Needless to say, it's a one-off design, unless you wanted to pay a team of artists to spend more than 18 total days to paint your car and over nine days just to get the interior right.
Lamborghini is proud enough of the workmanship in both the paint and the car itself that it's going to be shown to the public at The Gallery in Miami Beach from December 7th to December 9th. The Gallery, as the name implies, is a combination restaurant and art gallery curated by Rudolf Budja.