This Costco Gold Star Membership Deal Is Even Sweeter With A $40 Shop Card

This holiday-season deal includes a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card to get started on shopping and savings.* Don't miss your chance to give this valuable gift to someone special on your list. This deal is rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Through December 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get this Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $60.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.