This Costco Gold Star Membership Deal Is Even Sweeter With A $40 Shop Card
The holiday shopping season is a great time to think of gifts that will truly serve whoever you give them to. When considering things we all need, you might think of Costco and its wholesale savings options on household goods, office supplies, and more. Through December 31, you can get this Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $60 — a versatile and useful holiday gift for anyone in your life.
The person who activates this Costco Gold Star Membership will get access to shopping and savings at Costco's 500 locations across the United States. Members will find wholesale and discounted home goods ranging from groceries to kitchen utensils, towels, and even barbecues. Costco Gold Star Members can save on Kirland Signature products and a range of other offers. And members can also get access to Costco Services.** For these, Costco works with select providers for services ranging from flooring to window treatments, fixing HVAC systems, and more.
A Costco digital gift card to get the shopping started
This holiday-season deal includes a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card to get started on shopping and savings.* Don't miss your chance to give this valuable gift to someone special on your list. This deal is rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by verified purchasers.
Through December 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get this Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $60.
Prices subject to change.
*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.
**Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.