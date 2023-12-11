Ring In The Christmas Spirit With These Fun iPhone Apps
There are tons of essential iPhone apps that every user should have installed, but most of the time, those apps are designed for various purposes centered around everyday life. When Christmas time rolls around, though, you may need a bit more to help. The big question is, are there any fun mobile apps that can help put you in the Christmas spirit? Turns out, there are.
Christmas can be a stressful time of year for some people, especially when children are listing off toys they want or family and friends are trying to make plans to get together and celebrate. Whether you're prepping your gift list or in need of some holiday tunes, you'll want to use some iPhone apps to help keep you organized and unstressed. Each of these apps is free to download, though some do offer optional in-app purchases for an extended experience if you want it.
Santa Tracker
Whether you have children waiting up to catch Santa in the action or you simply want to feel nostalgic for your childhood, the Santa Tracker app is sure to get you and the family in the spirit on Christmas Eve. This app is popular among iPhone users and is free to use, though there are in-app purchases if you want to upgrade for a more in-depth experience. When you open the app, you will need to fill in your name, age, and location, so the app can give you exact details about when Santa will arrive in your area.
If you click on the Track Santa button, you'll be able to see what Santa is doing at that moment. There is also the option to see his home in the North Pole. To use the Santa in Action animation feature, you can either purchase the upgraded version for a one-time payment of $1.99 that will unlock all of them at once and remove ads, or frequently use the app and scenes will become unlocked as the month goes on.
Christmas Radio+
Part of the Christmas spirit is the music that comes out during the holiday season. However, sometimes you may find that you're having to listen to the same music on repeat. That's where the free Christmas Radio+ app can help. It's a radio app that lets you choose between a wide variety of stations to listen to, and each station is run independently within different locations.
No matter if you are into classical Christmas songs like "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" or you tend to gravitate to Michael Bublé's holiday albums, this app will have it all for you. One of the downsides, though, is that all the choices are radio stations, which means you will have to deal with commercials and the occasional talkative radio host. Additionally, there is the chance that the music could occasionally skip due to a station's server having been reset or the internet not buffering quickly enough to keep up. In all, though, it does have a high rating from thousands of reviews and serves its purpose.
Christmas Gift List Tracker
Christmas time is a time for giving, but sometimes, the gift of giving can get a bit stressful. Using a tracker can help keep your Christmas shopping organized while also making sure you stay on a budget. The Christmas Gift List Tracker, rated at 4.9 stars from nearly 20K reviewers, may just be the app to help — and best of all, it's free to use.
It allows you to create gift list ideas and gift lists of items you already purchased. Additionally, you'll know how much you spent on a single person while also tracking what you spent overall. You can view these metrics as a list or even put them into a pie or bar graph, whichever works best for you. You can track your shopping on all your Apple devices, including your Apple Watch. And if that's not enough, there's even a Christmas countdown widget for your home screen, so you'll always know how much time you have left to shop.