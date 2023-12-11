This Milwaukee Gear Could Help Power Your Outdoor Christmas Decorations

Christmas is the time to bring out the lights and lawn decorations to make your house more festive and inviting. However, many times that can involve dragging out extension cords and cleaning the outdoor plugs rarely used throughout the rest of the year. What if you used a generator instead? Choosing the right generator can help keep your electric bill at a minimum, depending on how often you need to change a generator's battery if required.

The biggest component to keep in mind when choosing a generator is how many watts your decorations are going to use in the time you want them actively lit. There are outdoor Christmas lights that can use 1,000 watts or more. Don't let that discourage you, though — some lights can pull as few as 72 watts or even less.

Based on professional reviews from Pro Tool Reviews, a reputable publication in the industry, as well as a mix of user reviews, these are a few different Milwaukee generators you can use to power outdoor Christmas decorations that are placed too far from wired outlets.