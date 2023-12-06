Ken Block's 'Electrikhana TWO' Arrives As A Final Installment To The Legendary Driver's Legacy

After his tragic death earlier this year in January, Ken Block will always be remembered for his "Gymkhana" series of videos where he piloted overpowered race cars ranging from the Ford "Hoonitruck" to the all-electric Audi S1 "Hoonitron." The series has garnered hundreds of millions of views. In all of the automotive culture, there was nothing like watching Ken Block whip a car around places like Los Angeles or mountainous China.

Today, Hoonigan released Ken Block's final Gymkhana video, titled "Electrikhana Two." The video features Block doing what he does best: melting tires in an extravagant way. More specifically, the video is a continuation of Block's time with the Audi S1 Hoonitron, a retro-inspired all-wheel drive EV with about 4,425-pound feet of torque. Last year, he debuted the car in Las Vegas. In the newest installment, he throws it around Mexico City, drifting through narrow city streets and even onto an airport runway. The video's only soundtrack is of Audi's electric motors and of course screeching tires.