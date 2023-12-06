Ken Block's 'Electrikhana TWO' Arrives As A Final Installment To The Legendary Driver's Legacy
After his tragic death earlier this year in January, Ken Block will always be remembered for his "Gymkhana" series of videos where he piloted overpowered race cars ranging from the Ford "Hoonitruck" to the all-electric Audi S1 "Hoonitron." The series has garnered hundreds of millions of views. In all of the automotive culture, there was nothing like watching Ken Block whip a car around places like Los Angeles or mountainous China.
Today, Hoonigan released Ken Block's final Gymkhana video, titled "Electrikhana Two." The video features Block doing what he does best: melting tires in an extravagant way. More specifically, the video is a continuation of Block's time with the Audi S1 Hoonitron, a retro-inspired all-wheel drive EV with about 4,425-pound feet of torque. Last year, he debuted the car in Las Vegas. In the newest installment, he throws it around Mexico City, drifting through narrow city streets and even onto an airport runway. The video's only soundtrack is of Audi's electric motors and of course screeching tires.
A fitting tribute to one of the best
The video concludes with a montage of moments from other Gymkhana videos and a tribute to Ken Block, a driver who was pretty universally recognized as one of the most skilled and daring people to ever get behind the wheel (and handbrake).
According to Audi, the video was filmed in November of last year, and Block's family was adamant about getting the video produced. The automaker also notes that the S1 Hoonitron featured in the Mexico City video was actually modified and refined ever so slightly after debuting in Las Vegas. Such modifications not only made it more maneuverable to Block's liking but also gave it the ability to have its electric drive units go in forwards and backward at the same time, "causing the Audi S1 Hoonitron to disappear into a large white cloud when stationary," per an Audi press release.