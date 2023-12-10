What Windows' Pink Screen Of Death Means And How To Deal With It

Although Windows has come a long way, users still dread error, and the "Pink Screen of Death" is one of them. It is one of the most frustrating Windows errors and occurs when the operating system fails to boot properly, and all users can see is an unresponsive pink screen.

It can be difficult to pinpoint the exact cause, but a couple of things can result in this phenomenon. Usually, you would encounter the error when something's wrong with your computer's hardware, like faulty peripherals, motherboard, RAM, CPU or GPU overheating, etc. Outdated drivers or corrupt programs can also trigger the issue. So what does that mean about fixing it? Turns out, there are a few things that you can try, without seeking expert help. The first thing you need to do is bring your PC back in a responsive state; for that, you must reboot it.

Depending on whether you're using a laptop or a PC, rebooting your device includes pressing/holding the power button to shut it down and then pressing again to boot up. If your PC turns on, start with uninstalling recently installed programs. If not, consider removing all the external peripherals, such as keyboard, mouse, speakers, etc., and plug them back in.