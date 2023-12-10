The Luxury Car Elon Musk Totaled In Seconds

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been a polarizing figure in recent months. He stepped aside as CEO of Twitter in the spring, but last week issued a vulgar statement to companies that pulled ads from the platform after he responded to an antisemitic post with the comment, "You have said the actual truth." Musk purchased Twitter last year and rebranded it as X in April, but the company has lost about two-thirds of its value in his brief stewardship.

Tesla's per-share stock price has also fluctuated wildly, from a peak of more than $400 about 13 months ago to about $113 this past January. Tesla finally began delivery of its long-hyped Cybertruck last week in a dubiously arranged promotional event that did little to dispel doubts about the quirky EV after numerous production delays. Now that the stainless steel three-ton behemoth is ready to hit public roads, speculation about its performance and reliability will give way to anecdotal reports, slowly building into a consensus as Cybertrucks reach the production phase.

Musk's personal history with vehicles has one huge blemish as well. In 1999, Musk sold his first startup, Zip2, to Compaq for over $300 million. Musk's cut from that sale was $22 million, and he spent $1 million of that on a 1997 McLaren F1, one of only 106 of the legendary supercars ever made. Musk destroyed the rare machine the following year in a moment of hubris.