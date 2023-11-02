Tesla's Cybertruck Weight In Perspective: How It Stacks Up Against Other Pickups
The hype around the Tesla Cybertruck continues as the clock ticks towards the anticipated 2024 debut of the wedge-shaped EV, which has undergone numerous delays since Tesla revealed the prototype four years ago. The Cybertruck's pre-release coverage has included reports of Tesla peppering the Cybertruck with gunfire to demonstrate that the body of the truck is bulletproof, and recent social media posts and leaked video indicate that official crash testing has begun on the model.
Tesla is taking orders for the Cybertruck on its website with a refundable $100 deposit and touts the body made of 30X cold-rolled stainless steel and armored glass. Tesla is marketing the Cybertruck as a true utility vehicle, boasting of a 14,000-pound towing capacity and touting the 100 cubic feet of storage space, on-board air compressor, and a self-leveling adjustable air suspension. Tesla also promises to outfit the Cybertruck with the luxury appointments present in its other vehicles, like seating for six and a state-of-the-art touch-screen interface. All of these features will add to the Cybertruck's weight, however, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
The Cybetruck will weigh in at three tons or more
In an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk said the Cybertruck will have a curb weight of roughly 6,000 to 7,000 pounds, depending on the specific configuration. That puts it on par with the Ford F-250 Super Duty and the 2024 Dodge Ram 2500.
The heaviest versions of the 2023 Toyota Tacoma, the SR, and the TRD Off-Road tip the scales at a mere 4,445 pounds, and the 2024 Nissan Frontier crew cab weighs between 4,600 and 4,800 pounds, depending on the trim level.
Musk added that despite its bulk, Tesla was still targeting some eye-popping performance numbers for the Cybertruck. "We're aiming to get the zero to 60 below three seconds for the beast mode version," Musk said.
Musk then went on to tease the upcoming release of video footage of tests showing that the Cybertruck's body was, in fact, bulletproof, claiming Tesla's engineers had shot it with a Tommy gun and .45 caliber and 9-millimeter firearms with no penetration of the cabin area. An intrigued Rogan then convinced Musk to let him shoot the Cybertruck with a bow and arrow, and the vehicle withstood that test, suffering only a small dent in the door, leaving both men delighted.