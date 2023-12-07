Why The Iranian Hybrid Tank Tiam Looks So Strange

Iran is known for using United States military hardware well past the expiration date. Take, for instance, their continued use (to this day) of outdated F-14 Tomcats the U.S. sold them (when they were still allies) back in the 70s. Ironically, this is why the Defense Department destroyed hundreds of retired F-14 fighters in and around 2007.

So it shouldn't have come as a massive shock to anyone when, in April 2016, Iran's defense ministry rolled out — in a very public ceremony, mind you — a "new" main battle tank (MBT) that at first glance likely shocked some folks. Aside from the obvious light-colored bricks that coat the hull and turret, we mean.

While these bricks look like a hodge-podge of Tetris pieces, they are reactive armor bricks known as Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA). It's an effective defense system developed by the Israelis in 1982 using shaped charges to blow up high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warheads before impact.

Most countries that use them paint the bricks the same color as the tank (for obvious reasons), but not Iran. One reason might be that it wanted to highlight the ERA, but a secondary reason might have been to hide other details about the armored fighting vehicle (AFV) itself.

If the Tiam, which reportedly is a Persian word that translates to "darling" or "most loved," appears as though it was cobbled together like some armored-plated Frankenstein — you're not wrong.

[Featured image by Mehrdad Esfahani via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED]