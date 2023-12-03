Steam Disk Write Error: What It Is And How To Fix It

Before anything else, try closing Steam and re-opening it just to see if that fixes things. Additionally, you should test to see if this is a problem with your entire Steam directory or just with the game you're trying to download. Try installing a different game in your Steam library to see if the error still appears; if it doesn't, there could be a problem with the specific game you were trying to download. In this case, you should consult that game's user forums for more specific information.

If you're getting the error on any game download, your Steam directory may be corrupted. There are a couple of tricks we can try to fix it.

First, open your Steam settings and switch to the Storage tab. Make sure you've selected the drive you're trying to install games on in the drop-down. Click the three dots, then click Repair Library. This will recreate your library directory, hopefully removing any corrupted data. If you have a lot of games installed, this might take a while, so sit tight.

Daniel Trock/SlashGear

If that doesn't work, try clearing your download cache, as there may be a broken file gumming up the works. Open your settings, switch to the Download tab, and click the Clear Cache button. This will clear any temporary download or update files. You'll need to log into your Steam account again after doing this.