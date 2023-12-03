How To Dry Out Wet AirPods (And What To Do If They're Damaged)

Whether you've dropped your AirPods in the sink or accidentally spilled water while they were still in the case on your desk, there are a few ways that can help you dry out the device, but you've to be quick.

Unlike iPhones and Apple Watches, AirPods are more prone to water damage as they can't withstand moisture ingress like other devices. The AirPods (1st and 2nd generation) and the AirPods Max aren't water resistant.

On the other hand, the AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation) and AirPods (3rd generation) have an IPX4 rating, which only makes the device sweat and splash resistance. The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) are the only Apple earbuds with an IP54 water and dust resistance rating.

However, water resistance is not permanent and is reduced with regular wear and tear. Even if you have the newer modes, you must dry out your AirPods before it's too late and the damage is irreversible.