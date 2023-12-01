Here's What The Flashing Light On Your Xbox Controller Means

Compared to the simple button-covered paddles of the game console precursors, modern game controllers are surprisingly advanced, almost like little computers in themselves. These advancements have made controllers more responsive and adaptive, not to mention more customizable. Of course, as with anything becoming more advanced, more complicated components does mean more avenues for mysterious and annoying quirks and problems.

One such example of this is when the Xbox logo button on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S controller starts flashing, and no matter what, you can't seem to get it to stop. As this flashing light is often accompanied by malfunctions, it's not something you can just leave alone. Unfortunately, a single flashing light doesn't really convey what the problem is or how to fix it. If you're dealing with this problem, here's what it means, as well as how to deal with it.