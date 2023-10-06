How To Quickly Switch Your Xbox Controller Between Console And PC
Cross-platform play is the new normal, and gamers often switch between consoles and PCs to enjoy their favorite games. While you could use a dedicated controller for each gaming platform, if you're like many gamers, you have that one trusty Xbox controller that feels like an extension of your own hands with every button, trigger, and joystick just where you want them. This can make switching between controllers for Xbox Series X|S and PC gaming a real pain since getting used to a whole new setup can throw off your game and take some of the fun out of the experience.
Luckily, you can quickly switch your Xbox controller between console and PC. In just a few easy steps, you can continue gaming with your favorite controller on your Xbox or PC. There's no need to adapt to a different layout or feel. You can enjoy a uniform, intuitive gaming experience whether you're exploring virtual worlds on your console or achieving new high scores on your PC. Let us show you how.
All you need is a double-tap
Before getting started, you'll want to make sure your Xbox Series X|S controller is updated with the latest firmware. You can do this via the Accessories app on Xbox or a Windows 10/11 PC. We're going to assume your controller is already paired with your Xbox Series X|S. And we've got a dedicated article on how to pair an Xbox controller with a PC or any Windows device. Make sure you follow the Bluetooth route. Once that's done, follow these steps to pair and quickly switch your controller between your Xbox and PC.
Switch to PC:
- Double-tap the pair button on the controller while it's connected to the Xbox.
- Wait for the Xbox button to blink, indicating it's ready to connect to the PC.
Switch to Xbox:
- Double-tap the pair button on the controller while it's connected to the PC.
- The controller will reconnect to the Xbox console, confirmed by the Xbox button staying lit.
While everything should go smoothly after following these steps, you may experience an occasional glitch when switching between your Xbox and PC. If your controller isn't connecting, ensure Bluetooth is enabled on your PC and the controller is fully charged. Sometimes, your PC may not recognize the controller — if that happens, updating Windows or simply reconnecting your controller can often fix the problem. If you experience lag or a delayed response, make sure nothing is blocking or interfering with the Bluetooth connection.