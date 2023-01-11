Why Your Xbox Series X|S Controller Isn't Working, And What You Can Do To Fix It

A faulty controller can quickly ruin your experience with any gaming console, but when the problem occurs with a newer systems like the Xbox Series X|S, it can take your frustration to a new level. Fortunately, many of the most common controller problems experienced by the Xbox Series X|S have plagued previous generations for years, so more often than not, it's usually a quick fix.

Like all electronics, you can broadly classify problems with your Xbox Series X|S controller into either a software or hardware category — and yes, sometimes both. If you're experiencing issues like a poor connection between your console and the controller, or error messages regarding outdated firmware, chances are the problem is related to software. However, you can usually attribute symptoms like unresponsive buttons and faulty triggers to hardware issues. While hardware issues can be the most tricky to deal with, in most circumstances, you should be able to solve your controller problem without purchasing a new controller or contacting a professional, according to Xbox.