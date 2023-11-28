5 Inexpensive Stocking Stuffers For Ryobi Tool Fans

There are several great Ryobi power tools that you can use on your car, but the company also makes products for bicycles. One such item is the USB Lithium High Pressure Inflator, a compact and lightweight pressurized tool that can refill your bicycle tires and basketballs, footballs, and other air-filled sports balls. With a limit of 100 PSI, it's not quite powerful enough to fill a car's flat tire in an emergency, but it can be a handy device for topping off automobile tires that are a little low.

Its slim cylindrical design makes it the perfect shape for slipping into a loved one's holiday stocking. Features include an easy-to-read digital pressure gauge, an attached LED worklight, and onboard storage for a 6-inch hose and accessories. Similar to tools that are part of Ryobi's One+ lines of 12V, 18V, and 40V cordless power tools, several different Ryobi products can use the same interchangeable 2 Ah lithium batteries, which can be recharged by USB, as the inflator. A color-coded LED indicator will let you know if the battery is low.

The product code for Ryobi's USB Lithium High Pressure Inflator Kit is FVIF51K, in case you want to double-check and make sure you're not placing a more expensive tire inflator into your shopping cart. The kit includes a USB Lithium 2Ah Battery, USB charging cable, sports needle, and Presta valve — its list price is $39.97 at Home Depot, but you can currently purchase it for 25% off.