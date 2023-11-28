5 Inexpensive Stocking Stuffers For Ryobi Tool Fans
In addition to its wide range of corded and cordless power tools and equipment like riding mowers and snow blowers, Ryobi offers several products and accessories that are a little more niche, offbeat, and downright strange. Some of these are considerably smaller and much more affordable than Ryobi's beefier power tools, which makes them perfect stocking stuffers if you're holiday shopping for a fan of the brand. Even if you've missed out on Ryobi's Black Friday deals, it's not too late to grab some inexpensive stocking stuffers from the company.
This includes accessories like hand-held cleaning brushes, as well as smaller lightweight cordless tools that can be powered by USB. There are even some Ryobi products in its 18V One+ lineup, which are typically larger and more powerful (and more expensive), that are cheap enough and slim enough to fit in a loved one's stocking. Here are five inexpensive products — no more than $50 — for Ryobi tool fans that are small enough to make for great stocking stuffers this holiday season.
USB Lithium High Pressure Inflator Kit
There are several great Ryobi power tools that you can use on your car, but the company also makes products for bicycles. One such item is the USB Lithium High Pressure Inflator, a compact and lightweight pressurized tool that can refill your bicycle tires and basketballs, footballs, and other air-filled sports balls. With a limit of 100 PSI, it's not quite powerful enough to fill a car's flat tire in an emergency, but it can be a handy device for topping off automobile tires that are a little low.
Its slim cylindrical design makes it the perfect shape for slipping into a loved one's holiday stocking. Features include an easy-to-read digital pressure gauge, an attached LED worklight, and onboard storage for a 6-inch hose and accessories. Similar to tools that are part of Ryobi's One+ lines of 12V, 18V, and 40V cordless power tools, several different Ryobi products can use the same interchangeable 2 Ah lithium batteries, which can be recharged by USB, as the inflator. A color-coded LED indicator will let you know if the battery is low.
The product code for Ryobi's USB Lithium High Pressure Inflator Kit is FVIF51K, in case you want to double-check and make sure you're not placing a more expensive tire inflator into your shopping cart. The kit includes a USB Lithium 2Ah Battery, USB charging cable, sports needle, and Presta valve — its list price is $39.97 at Home Depot, but you can currently purchase it for 25% off.
Tool Lanyard 2-Pack
If you're shopping for a Ryobi tool fan, they likely own one or more of the company's One+ 18V products. This line of Ryobi cordless power tools share interchangeable 18-volt batteries and chargers, making for a more efficient and cost-effective tool collection. A great stocking gift for anyone who owns a Ryobi 18V One+ power tool is a custom-fit tool lanyard that Ryobi makes.
The plug-in lanyard conveniently snaps into the battery port of a Ryobi 18V One+ portable tool, allowing you to hang it from your tool belt for easy portability and to keep your hands free on a job site. Plus, the lanyards are strong and durable enough for storage, allowing you to hang Ryobi's 18V One+ tools from a garage wall, workbench, or other surfaces. Ryobi sells the Tool Lanyard for 18V One+ Tools in a two-pack (product code P922) that you can find at Home Depot for less than $10. That's affordable enough that you can easily buy multiple two-packs for several Ryobi enthusiasts or for just a single individual who owns a lot of Ryobi tools.
18V One+ Cordless Compact Bluetooth Speaker
Ryobi makes all sorts of products for the job site, and that includes ones that help pass the time and make the workday more enjoyable. One such product is Ryobi's 18V One+ Cordless Compact Bluetooth Speaker. Not only can it be paired with your phone and let you listen to music or podcasts while you work, but it's powered by the same proprietary 18-volt batteries that many of Ryobi's most popular power tools use. You won't have to worry about plugging it in or looking for additional batteries, assuming you already have some Ryobi 18V One+ batteries and their charger on hand for your other tools. Of course, suppose you don't have any extra 18V batteries and are currently using the ones you own. In that case, you'll be out of luck — and buying additional batteries can sometimes be more expensive than Ryobi products, like the compact Bluetooth speaker itself.
But, if you do have multiple batteries on hand, you'll be glad you've got the compact speaker to help liven up your job site. It has good sound quality for a smaller speaker thanks to Ryobi's Smart Amplifier technology. It also has a 75-foot Bluetooth range and can run for over 20 hours on a 2 Ah battery. The Ryobi 18V One+ Cordless Compact Bluetooth Speaker, which has product code PAD02B, is available from Home Depot and Amazon for $30.
USB Lithium Compact LED Flashlight Kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium Compact LED Flashlight is a perfect inexpensive stocking stuffer because it both fits neatly in a stocking and is incredibly useful for all kinds of applications. Despite its small size, the flashlight can generate 600 lumens and has two brightness settings, as well as a strobe mode that can be helpful in emergencies. On the low setting, it can run for 18 hours before needing a recharge using a USB cable. The flashlight also has an IP54 resistance rating against water and dust and a convenient belt clip.
All that said, Ryobi does make other work lights that might be better suited for the job site because they're brighter and/or can be situated upright and used hands-free. But many models require more expensive batteries and won't fit in a holiday stocking. Ryobi's USB Lithium Compact LED Flashlight fits perfectly because it's small and slim, making it a great portable flashlight to keep in a glove compartment, junk drawer, or on your person. It has product code FVL51K and is sold by Home Depot for $40, though it's currently $10 off. It comes bundled with a 2 Ah battery that can be used with some other Ryobi products, as well as a USB charging cable.
18V One+ 1.5 Ah Lithium Battery
Ryobi tool fans know that, among other advantages that come with using the brand's line of tools, its One+ system of interchangeable batteries and chargers for cordless power tools can save money and make your garage a lot more efficient. But, even if several — if not all — of your tools can share the same battery, it's always a good idea to have a few spares on hand, charged and ready to go. This way, you can keep your workflow going by not stopping to recharge or moving a battery pack from one tool to another.
However, Ryobi's batteries can get pretty expensive, especially its 40V and 18V lithium models. Some cost more than some Ryobi tools themselves. But Ryobi's 18V One+ 1.5 Ah Lithium Battery is a solid choice for a stocking stuffer because it's less expensive than its bigger siblings and, on the smaller side, able to fit neatly into a loved one's stocking. Plus, it's still capable of powering many of the tools in Ryobi's 18V One+ line. Features include a durable frame and anti-vibration technology, a bright LED power gauge to indicate runtime, and fade-free power to optimize the battery's charge in all weather conditions. You can buy the Ryobi 18V One+ 1.5 Ah Lithium Battery (product code PBP002) in time for the holidays from Home Depot for $50, as well as from Amazon, where it's currently $11 off its usual $40 list price.