6 Of The Best Ryobi Tool Deals This Cyber Monday
If you missed out on Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales for power tools and equipment, there's no reason to kick yourself — there are still plenty of great deals for Cyber Monday. Whether you're shopping online from work or extending your holiday weekend, it's a great time to take advantage of some of the year's biggest discounts.
If you're looking to expand your tool collection, you can save some big bucks by grabbing Ryobi tools that are currently on sale for Cyber Monday. If you already own some Ryobi tools, it's a smart idea to buy more compatible with the brand's One+ interchangeable battery and charger system, allowing you to add more tools to your kit without needing additional batteries. If you don't already own a few Ryobi products, now's as good a time as any to start a new collection. The company manufactures a wide range of tools and equipment for all kinds of applications at home or on the job site that are great for pros and novices alike.
Ryobi is having a big Cyber Monday promotion on its site, where you can buy one tool and get one free, or even buy one and get two free. You can also get a free tool by purchasing an 18V One+ 4 Ah Battery Starter Kit. Additionally, retailers like Walmart and Home Depot also have several great Ryobi products on sale. Here are six of the best Ryobi tool deals this Cyber Monday.
18V Brushless 8-Tool Combo Kit
If you're looking to kickstart a tool collection for home or for a new job, you can currently take advantage of the Cyber Monday discount on Ryobi's 18V Brushless 8-Tool Combo Kit. The kit includes eight Ryobi cordless tools that are part of the brand's One+ system: a ½-inch Hammer Drill, ¼-inch Impact Driver, ½-inch Impact Wrench, 7.25-inch Circular Saw, Reciprocating Saw, 4.5-inch Angle Grinder/Cut-Off Tool and a Multi-Tool. The eighth tool is a powerful cordless LED work light that can illuminate your workspace. Plus, the kit includes two tool bags, as well as two 18-volt batteries and a charger, which will also work with other Ryobi products.
One drawback to buying combo kits — which are typically pretty expensive — is that you may not need all the tools it comes with or perhaps already own some. However, if you don't have any of these tools already, you'll save big by bundling them together and purchasing them during Home Depot's Cyber Monday event. The Ryobi 18V Brushless 8-Tool Combo Kit has product code PBLCK108K2 (to differentiate it from other similar combo kits) and is currently 40% off and priced at $449 — $300 less than its usual cost.
18V One+ ½-inch by 18-inch Belt Sander
The Ryobi 18V One+ ½-inch by 18-inch Belt Sander can pay for itself by restoring antiques and other rusted items around your house. It's lightweight and very simple to use, employing a lock-on switch for continuous use and a variable-speed dial that lets you apply the right amount of power depending on the task. It also has an ergonomic grip and a narrow design that's great for tight spaces and awkward angles. The sander can last 90 minutes on a single charge, and you can quickly and easily swap out different belts without the need for a tool.
Ryobi's 18V One+ ½-inch by 18-inch Belt Sander is currently available from Home Depot for $79, a 58% discount off its usual $189 list price that will save you $110. Keep in mind that the discount is for the tool only and not for a kit that bundles a compatible battery or charger. If you don't already own an 18-volt battery or charger that's part of Ryobi's proprietary One+ system, you'll need to buy those separately.
One+ 18V ½-inch High Torque Impact Wrench Kit
Whether you're a professional mechanic or like to tinker with your own car in the garage for fun (or to save money), Ryobi offers several great power tools for working on vehicles. That includes Ryobi's One+ 18V ½-inch High Torque Impact Wrench, a versatile cordless power tool that can be used with three different speeds, as well as an auto mode. The product has a breakneck removal speed and is capable of up to 1,170 foot-pounds of breakaway torque and 700 foot-pounds of fastening torque.
It's also durable thanks to a die-cast gear case and includes an attached tri-beam LED work light to see what you're doing and a ½-inch anvil with friction ring for quick socket changes. Home Depot is slashing the $259 list price of the Ryobi One+ 18V ½-inch High Torque Impact Wrench Kit — which comes with a 4 Ah battery and 18-volt charger — by 42%, bringing the cost down to $149.
18V One+ 6-Tool Combo Kit
Ryobi's 18V One+ 6-Tool Combo Kit is a solid bundle because it includes a wide range of useful power tools while also not having so many tools that it's prohibitively expensive. Included in the kit is a ½-inch drill/driver, ¼-inch impact driver, reciprocating saw, 5.5-inch circular saw, multitool, and an LED upright worklight that is also designed to be a handheld flashlight. All six tools are part of Ryobi's One+ system and can be powered by the same 18-volt batteries. Two of these proprietary batteries — a 1.5 Ah and a stronger 4 Ah unit — also come bundled with the kit and a tool bag for storage and portability. On top of that, the kit comes with several accessories for the tools, including an 18T carbide blade, hex wrench, hex key, flush cut blade, plunge cut blade, 6-inch wood blade, sanding pad, and five pieces of compatible sandpaper.
If you already own one or more of the tools included in this kit, you may not be saving money since you're spending it on items already in your garage. But if this bundle fills six separate holes in your tool collection, it's a great opportunity to buy these items while they're on sale. The Ryobi 18V One+ 6-Tool Combo Kit that Walmart is discounting for Cyber Monday has product code PCL1600K2 and is available for $288.43 — that's over $167 off its usual MSRP of $456.27.
10-inch Sliding Miter Saw with LED and Stand
Ryobi makes several tools great for woodworking and carpentry jobs, including its 10-inch Sliding Miter Saw with LED and Stand. It's a heavy-duty piece of equipment powered by a 15-amp motor capable of delivering up to 4,600 rpm. Combined with its 24-tooth carbide-tipped blade, you'll be able to make difficult cuts quickly and cleanly. An LED cutline indicator is also attached for better accuracy. Plus, it includes a 1.25-inch port to help keep your workspace clean from sawdust and debris. The accompanying stand is durably built and made with a rugged steel frame. It also comes with table extensions for larger pieces of wood, as well as a work clamp, blade wrench, and a dust bag.
Keep in mind that this particular product is corded, unlike many of Ryobi's battery-powered cordless tools. If you're working far from a power source or prefer not to get tangled up in cords while you work, this may not be the right deal for you. If it's not an issue, you can take advantage of Home Depot's 25% discount for Cyber Monday and purchase Ryobi's 10-inch Sliding Miter Saw with LED and Stand for $269, which is $89 less than its usual price.
80V 54-inch Electric Cordless Zero Turn Mower & Mulch Kit
Ryobi's 80V 54-inch Electric Cordless Zero Turn Mower & Mulch Kit pushes cordless technology to the limit by offering you a riding mower that doesn't need to be plugged into an outlet or powered by gas to operate. Thanks to its 10 Ah 80V and 12 Ah 40V lithium-ion batteries that generate electricity equivalent to 42 horsepower, allowing for four acres of runtime per charge. Plus, the batteries can be fully recharged in five hours.
The premium mower uses six blades for high-performance cutting and mulching work, and you can use the 12-point height adjustment feature to choose a cutting height between 1.5 and 4.5 inches. It's operated by a high-tech, one-handed joystick steering system that's simple and intuitive to use. The mower also features a comfortable seat suspension, cup holders, armrests, two USB ports for charging phones and other accessories, a storage compartment, LED headlights, and an LCD screen displaying cut/drive speed, battery life, and runtime.
The Ryobi 80V 54-inch Electric Cordless Zero Turn Mower & Mulch Kit normally costs $7,178 but is currently $4,799 for Cyber Monday — $2,379 off its usual list price. Even with this significant discount, this Ryobi product may be too expensive for your current budget, and you may want to opt for a cheaper mower (with less features) instead. If you do feel like splurging, though, you can take solace in the fact that this Cyber Monday price is still thousands less than what you could've been spending on this product last week (or next week).