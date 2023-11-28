There's An Electric Shock In Used Car Prices Which Could Get Buyers A Bargain

It seems the mad rush for EVs — which induced a supply crisis and jacked up their asking price to a record high — has finally subsided. According to an analysis by iSeeCars, the pace at which used electric cars are being sold is slower than combustion-based and hybrid vehicles, and so is their sticker price.

The iSeeCars report took a look at over 2.3 million new and used cars (1-5 years old) to check out the EV market compared to others. Their analysts assessed EVs, hybrids, and regular fuel cars, and noticed that the demand for EVs isn't as strong. The cost of a used electric car has come down by a margin of 33.7%, which is over six times higher than the nearly 5% deprecation in the price of an average four-wheeler.

Compared to October last year, when a used EV car went for an average ask of $52,821, the price has since plummeted by a healthy 60% compared to ICE engine and hybrid rides, down to $34,994 on average in 2023. "Used car prices started to contract about midway through 2022," iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said, adding that electric car prices have come down by a one-third gross margin.

What's even more intriguing is that despite the used EV price taking a sustained nosedive, they are selling at a slower rate compared to hybrid and gasoline-fueled cars, a sign that the segment has hit a demand threshold.