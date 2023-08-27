5 Of The Most Unreliable Used Electric Cars To Stay Away From

It's impossible not to notice the increasing presence of electric vehicles on the roads in recent years. Government incentives for EV purchases and growing awareness of environmental concerns have combined to boost EV sales quarter after quarter.

Cox Automotive predicts that a million EVs will be sold in the United States in 2023, more than double the number that were sold in 2021.

While the growing demand for EVs will require an expansion in both the charging infrastructure beyond urban areas and more EV battery recycling centers, it's clear that these emissions-friendly cars and trucks are the way of the automotive future.

Although there are certainly some laudable standouts among the current EV offerings, there are also many electric vehicles out there that have been plagued by frequent breakdowns, battery fires, recalls, and other significant problems. Let's take a look at five EVs that you will want to steer clear of when shopping on the used vehicle market.