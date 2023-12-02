What To Do If Your PS5 Controller Won't Update
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The PS5 DualSense controller has a lot of incredible features. Some gaming aficionados even consider it to be the best video controller ever made with its ergonomic design, adaptive triggers, and revolutionary haptic feedback, but that doesn't mean it's immune to the occasional glitch. Several gamers have reported an issue where they have been unable to get their controller to undergo a firmware update.
Many of them have said that they received a notification that they need to update their DualSense, which they haven't been able to activate, stating that the "Update Now" button is grayed out, so they cannot select it. Others claim that they haven't received a notification at all even though they've just purchased a new console, or they know that other PS5 owners have a new firmware update for their controllers available.
Firmware updates are important for ironing out bugs and keeping your hardware working as efficiently as possible. So, it can be a problem if your controller isn't able to access one. When working properly, you should usually be prompted automatically when you first start your console if a new update is available. Don't panic if this doesn't happen, though. There are a few steps you can take to jumpstart your controller update.
Step 1: Connect the controller using a data cable
A controller failing to update is most often the result of it being unable to properly connect to your console. The controller should usually be able to update over its Bluetooth connection, but a lot of different things can interfere with that connection, such as a low battery from the controller, electronic barriers, and interference from other Bluetooth devices. You can try to troubleshoot these problems one at a time, but one way to bypass all of these possible connectivity problems is to just connect it with a USB cable.
Not all USB cables are the same, however. Some of them support data exchange, while others only charge the controllers. To ensure that your DualSense can connect directly to the PS5 without relying on Bluetooth, you will need a data USB cable. The one that came with your PS5 should work, but some users have reported problems with this cable connecting properly.
You can attempt to connect a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable to one of the USB ports on the front of your console, but several users have reported that they've had better luck using a Type-C to Type-C cable. This makes sense as the USB C port on the front of the PS5 supports up to 10 Gbps of data transfer, more than enough to handle a simple firmware update.
Step 2: Restart and check for console updates
If you're still having trouble, your PS5's software may be the problem. A PS5 is a computer, and computers can get a little buggy when they're left running for too long. Sometimes, all it takes is a simple console restart to work out any bugs in the system. To do this, simply press the PS button to open the Control Center taskbar, scroll to the far right, where the power options are located, and select "Turn Off PS5." (Don't just put it to sleep.) Let the console and the controller shut all the way down before restarting and then checking if you can update your controller.
It's also possible that your PS5 isn't connecting to your DualSense because the console's operating system software is outdated. Old software can cause all kinds of problems when attempting to interact with newer programs. Go to the Settings menu and select System. Then scroll to System Software, followed by System Software Update and Settings. It should say "Update Available" in this area if your console needs an update. If so, follow the instructions on the screen to update your console and then check if you can update the firmware on your controller. If not, continue to step three below.
Step 3: Install firmware manually
It's also possible that the automatic update systems aren't working for some reason. It's hard to say why this might happen. It could be that a previous software update was installed incorrectly, or it might simply be that some other glitch has developed, preventing the automated system from properly activating. Whatever the reason, it does happen now and then. This is why Sony has built a method for you to manually update the controller using the operating system on your PS5. This allows you to bypass the automatic update system and update your firmware on your own.
To do this, you should start by ensuring your controller is paired with your PS5. Once it's connected, navigate to the console's Settings menu and select Accessories, followed by Controller (General). There will be an option here called DualSense Wireless Controller Device Software. Selecting this should automatically start the update process for your DualSense controller. This step might also benefit from having your controller connected via a USB data cable to give the console a stronger and more stable connection to the controller during the update.
Step 4: Reset the controller
If none of the above steps have worked, then some error in your PS5 DualSense's current firmware may be preventing it from updating properly. The best thing you can do to combat this is to reset the controller.
This is pretty easy to do. You just have to turn off your console and look for the small reset button on the back of the DualSense controller. The button is recessed inside the controller, so you will need a small, narrow object like a paperclip or a toothpick to reach it. Use this tool to depress the button inside the hole and hold it down for three to five seconds. This should reset your controller.
Once that's done, re-connect the controller to the PS5 using a USB cable and press the PS button to turn it on. If it doesn't automatically prompt you to initiate a firmware update, try to manually update the controller, as stated in step three above. This should eliminate any errors in the controller, but there's one last thing you can try if resetting the controller doesn't work.
Step 5: Update using a PC
At this point, you will have exhausted just about everything you can do to fix the problem using your PS5. There is another pretty simple way to update the firmware on your DualSense controller if you have access to a PC, though. To do this, you will need to use a PC that has Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11. The computer will need at least 10 MB of storage space, internet access, and an open USB port.
Start by navigating to the DualSense firmware update page on the official PlayStation website. Here, you will find a large "Download" button. Click this button to download an installation file for your controller's firmware. You might be prompted to download additional software needed to run the firmware updater. If so, simply follow the on-screen instructions to get the software you need.
Launch the Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller software when it's finished downloading, and then connect your controller to your PC using a data USB cable. Do not turn off your PC or disconnect the USB cable during the update, as this could completely brick your controller. A message should appear on-screen letting you know when the update is complete.