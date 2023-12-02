What To Do If Your PS5 Controller Won't Update

The PS5 DualSense controller has a lot of incredible features. Some gaming aficionados even consider it to be the best video controller ever made with its ergonomic design, adaptive triggers, and revolutionary haptic feedback, but that doesn't mean it's immune to the occasional glitch. Several gamers have reported an issue where they have been unable to get their controller to undergo a firmware update.

Many of them have said that they received a notification that they need to update their DualSense, which they haven't been able to activate, stating that the "Update Now" button is grayed out, so they cannot select it. Others claim that they haven't received a notification at all even though they've just purchased a new console, or they know that other PS5 owners have a new firmware update for their controllers available.

Firmware updates are important for ironing out bugs and keeping your hardware working as efficiently as possible. So, it can be a problem if your controller isn't able to access one. When working properly, you should usually be prompted automatically when you first start your console if a new update is available. Don't panic if this doesn't happen, though. There are a few steps you can take to jumpstart your controller update.