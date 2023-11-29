Mullen FIVE First Drive: Controversial EV Brings Big Surprises And Bigger Questions

Short-selling Tesla fanboys love to overstate rumors of Mullen Automotive's demise. But all conspiracy theories aside, anyone not following the automotive industry with a fine-tooth comb has likely never even heard of Mullen, a new-ish EV company based in Southern California with intentions set on beginning production of a consumer Tesla competitor this coming year dubbed the Mullen FIVE.

"New-ish" refers to the fact that Mullen's founder, David Michery, started the company in 2014 after founding Mullen Technologies in 2012. Much of the following decade included news about rebadged Chinese electric cars, and promises of an eventual production crossover built and sold in America. Somewhere along the way, Mullen pivoted heavily towards the commercial vehicle market, and even acquired the much-maligned Bollinger Motors in 2022.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

The FIVE long remained little more than a pair of concept cars after the official debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. At that time, crisp lines and clean packaging set the FIVE apart from many of the boxy electric crossovers unveiled at almost the exact same time. But now, after bailing on a press drive last year, Mullen invited me to actually drive the FIVE on a makeshift autocross course at a large parking lot near Santa Anita Park just east of Los Angeles.