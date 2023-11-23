6 Holiday Gift Ideas For Camping Enthusiasts

Unless your camping enthusiast friend or loved one is the kind of person who tries to camp totally tech-free, they'll need a way to charge devices, power lights, and fans, and do anything else that requires electricity. But traditional gas-powered generators are noisy and smelly, ruining the pristine vibes of a camping excursion. Instead, the camper in your life will appreciate the quiet efficiency of an electric power station. It's a simple concept — nothing more than a big battery with outlets and ports — that has transformative implications for their next camping trip. There's also never been a better time to shop for electric generators. We've seen a wave of new products that aim to provide serious power with maximum portability.

If you want a gift that's pure overkill, the Anker SOLIX F2000, has a 2,048 Wh capacity and outputs at 2,400 W. It can power a small household, yet it's totally portable, with an extending handle and wheels. It can be connected to solar panels for totally renewable energy but also charges from an AC outlet. Around the outside are four regular outlets, a 30 Amp RV outlet, two cigarette lighter-style DC car outlets, two USB-C outlets, and two USB-A outlets.

For something that won't break the bank quite as much, consider checking out the EcoFlow River 2 Pro, a power station the company rates with a 768Wh capacity and 800W of output. It's still plenty of power for a camping expedition with four standard AC outlets, one DC outlet, three USB-A outlets, and a single 100W USB-C outlet. It's also much lighter than the Anker, weighing 17.2 pounds.