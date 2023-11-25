Can You AirDrop From An iPhone To An Android?

Easy and convenient file transfer technologies are becoming more necessary in our digital lives. Such tools and services come particularly handy in wirelessly sharing and receiving images, videos, documents, and other material across different devices and platforms. Among the top tools in this category is Apple's AirDrop, and for good reason. It's user-friendly, native to Apple devices, and doesn't require an internet connection as long the recipient stays within range.

However, while AirDrop is a well-established feature within the Apple ecosystem, you're probably wondering if it can be used for transferring files to an Android device as well. After all, you'll inevitably run into Android users in the wild, especially since Android is the most prevalent mobile OS across the globe, holding over 70% of the worldwide market share as reported by Statista.

Sure, you may find several AirDrop alternatives for Android, but it would be less of a hassle if you could simply use AirDrop itself to transfer files between iPhone and Android phones. Is that even possible?