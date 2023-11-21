Save 50% On The Blink 4 5-Camera Security System At Best Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Here's an unpleasant reminder: The prime shopping season that surrounds Black Friday and the holidays is also the major season for porch pirates. After all, with so many people ordering cool things for themselves and their families, there are going to be a lot of boxes on porches in the next few weeks, which means bad actors with sticky fingers lurking around the corner.

If you want to protect your home and property, then there's no better time to invest in a home security system. As it so happens, Best Buy has quite the attractive home security offer for its Black Friday sale. Just make sure you keep a keen eye on the front porch until you get the system, of course.

From now until the end of the Black Friday festivities at Best Buy, you can pick up a five-pack of Blink wireless Outdoor 4 security cameras. Normally, five of these high-definition eye-spies would run you $399.99, but during the Black Friday sale, you can get the full pack for 50% off at $199.99.