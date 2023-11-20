The Sneaky Method To Add Non-Amazon Products To Your Wishlist

Most retail stores have embraced selling their wares virtually to be able to reach a wider customer base. As a consumer, this is a wonderful prospect — being able to shop from the comfort of your own home is not only more convenient and effort-saving, but it can also, in some cases, be more affordable if you shop using discounts discovered via mobile apps.

On online retail platforms like Amazon, having some sort of digital shopping list on hand can be essential. Knowing how to create and share a wishlist on Amazon can help you keep tabs on the items you plan to buy for yourself and your loved ones. More importantly, during holidays and special occasions, it enables you to give acquaintances an idea of what they can give you as a present.

Amazon's wishlist feature works on both desktop and mobile, so you can easily add items you are interested in no matter what device you're using. However, maintaining a wishlist on the site used to be more convenient to do via a computer web browser, thanks to an add-on called Amazon Assistant. Through it, you could conveniently monitor product prices across various shopping websites and even add items to your Amazon wishlist that are sold elsewhere online.

Unfortunately, Amazon quietly shuttered the service in early 2023. Anyone who used the add-on before may have noticed that although some of the non-Amazon items they've added to their wishlists are still there, they're no longer able to add new ones. The good news? There's an available workaround you can try to keep your wishlist relevant and versatile.