The Futuristic Ford Concept Car That Ran On Hydrogen Fuel

Hydrogen power has proven to be a promising automotive technology in the past. Hydrogen is plentiful, and the only byproduct of most commercial hydrogen powertrains would be distilled water. Honda has used the technology in its Honda Clarity, albeit in limited numbers. Around two decades ago, Ford thought it would take a crack at conjuring up its own hydrogen-fueled car. It was a concept that went by the name "Model U."

The concept was first debuted at the 2003 Detroit Auto Show, per Car and Driver. Although there isn't a lot of information as to how much horsepower it would generate or projected price, it was supposed to be powered by a hydrogen-fueled, supercharged four-cylinder, and be constructed out of all manner of recycled and environmentally friendly materials.

Reportedly, it also had a modular bed system that allowed for more storage room, something that GMC has used in the new EV Sierra. The interior was reportedly supposed to be modular as well, with allowances for a DVD player (this was 2003, after all) and a computer.