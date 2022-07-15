The Futuristic Hydrogen-Powered Ford That Has Almost Been Forgotten

American legacy automaker Ford has crafted many exciting concept vehicles over its illustrious 119-year (and counting) history. Few are privy that Ford experimented with a rear-engined Mustang in 1967 called the Mustang Mach 2 Concept, a design-engineering study of a Ford-Cobra-style vehicle. It made us think about what could have been if the concept got the green light for production, considering the existing sixth-gen S550 Mustang is still riding on a front-engine architecture.

And then, we have the Ford GT90 concept, a mid-engine sports car designed after a modified Jaguar XJ220 chassis. The GT90 concept debuted at the 1995 Detroit Auto Show to much acclaim, and it's not hard to see why. It has a fighter-jet-style glass canopy and a quad-turbocharged 5.9-liter V12 engine with 720 horsepower, unfathomable numbers in the mid-90s. It also scoots like a rocketship, rushing from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and with a top speed of 235 mph.

However, the Ford Airstream Concept that debuted in 2007 made a more lasting impression. It first appeared at the 2007 Detroit Auto Show as a mashup between iconic camper maker Airstream and Ford. It's essentially an Airstream trailer with four wheels, but it hides some brilliance under its funky retro silhouette.