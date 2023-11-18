Engine Showdown: V12 Vs. Flat-12 – What Sets Them Apart?

Typically, none but the wildest of supercars and performance monsters get 12 cylinder engines. Mercedes-AMG, Lamborghini, and Ferrari are by far the best-known proponents of shoving huge powerhouse into a production car over the past several decades. Although the practice has died down in recent years, with the introduction of hybrids and electric cars (Lamborghini is simultaneously giving the engine a final send off for non-hybrid versions and a new look at the future with the hybrid Revuelto), there are few superlatives more indicative of a truly special car than a 12-cylinder.

Throughout the years, there have primarily been two distinct layouts of 12-cylinder engines: the V12 and the flat-12. And there's no better way to illustrate the difference between those two powerplants than showing off the engines of perhaps automotive history's biggest rivalry: Ferrari versus Lamborghini. Lambos have extolled the virtue of the V12 since practically the founding of the company, and Ferrari has used a flat-12 (albeit in fewer models) in some of its most iconic cars.