How To Sync Notes Between Android And PC

Who doesn't take notes? Our brains can only hold so much information that note-taking, especially digitally, has become part of our daily routine. You take notes not only when you're in class but also when you want to be reminded of an important event or to create a to-do list. Fortunately, creating and editing notes on your Android phone is easy with all the great note-taking mobile apps on the market today. They offer the convenience of accessing your notes whenever and wherever you need to, whether in the grocery store or on the train to work.

However, it's equally important that you can readily open your notes from your PC. This is especially helpful in certain situations, such as when you need to turn your notes into an EPUB file for your Kindle or when you're creating your weekly schedule and need the information from your notes. Several note apps already offer the capability to sync across different devices, and we'll walk you through how to use this feature in four popular note apps to sync your notes between your Android and PC seamlessly.