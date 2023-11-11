The Remarkable Story Of The 1940s Flying Tank

Given Hitler's penchant for the absurd, the idea of flying tanks sounds like something he would have certainly attempted. However, it was actually the Soviets who executed this wild plan, based on plans from American inventor and race car driver John Walter Christie from the early 1930s.

Christie was a self-made engineer who designed several armored fighting vehicles and innovative suspension components for AFVs, most of which never got off the ground. The old proverb that timing is everything was never more appropriate than in Christie's case, who was working during the era when the United States military industry was moving away from the ideas of the individual inventor and transforming into a collective corporate think tank structure.

Between 1916 and 1924, Christie built 15 different AFVs that the U.S. Army Ordinance Department tested and ultimately never used. In 1928, he developed the M1928 high-speed tank, also known as the "Model 1940" (because Christie thought the design was 10+ years ahead of its time). Standard tracks moved it across rough terrain but could be removed to ride on four independently suspended rubber road wheels and reach a top speed of 42.5 mph. The drawback was that it had very thin armor, and the Army also passed on that prototype.

Undaunted, Christie did what any good entrepreneur would do and went overseas, eventually finding buyers for his ideas in England and Russia, with the latter morphing his M1928 concept into its line of BT fast tanks.

[Featured image by Tempshill via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]