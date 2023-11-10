3 Fixes To Try If Your Amazon Fire TV's Home Screen Doesn't Load

Amazon Fire TVs and streaming devices give you a multitude of entertainment options that you wouldn't get from a traditional TV, such as streaming apps, games, and more. However, if there were maybe one aspect where a traditional TV has an edge over a Fire TV, it's that when you turn on a regular TV, it immediately shows cable channels.

Fire TVs, on the other hand, are more like a hybrid between a TV and a computer, which means you need to go through a home screen to get to all your apps and services.

Normally, this difference is negligible, but as with computers, Fire TVs can experience occasional hiccups, causing them to stall out on the home screen and leave you in a blank void. You can't get at that multitude of entertainment options if you can't even get past the home screen. Assuming the problem isn't just that the home screen is loading slowly, you'll need to get that matter sorted so you can get back to watching.