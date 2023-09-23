Is Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Stuck On The Logo? Here's How To Fix It

The number one rule of tech troubleshooting is "try turning it off and back on." Rebooting a device works so well because all electronic devices store temporary data in their memory while they operate. As this data builds up over time, it can cause performance issues or glitches, like your Fire TV Stick getting stuck on the logo screen. Restarting your device clears all of this temporary data, giving your device a fresh start. It also helps resolve software hiccups, including minor bugs and conflicts that may cause a device to behave unexpectedly. Since devices like the Fire TV Stick depend on WiFi or Bluetooth connections, restarting them often helps reestablish a stable link.

If you cannot reach the menu screen, the simplest way to reboot is to unplug your Fire TV Stick from the wall for 30 seconds, then plug it back in.

If the logo eventually disappears and you can get to the menu, follow these steps instead:

1. Turn on your TV and switch to the HDMI input to which your Fire TV Stick is connected.

2. Navigate to the Fire TV Stick's main menu using the remote.

3. Scroll to the right and select Settings.

4. Select Device and Software.

5. Scroll down and select Restart.

6. A prompt will appear asking you to confirm the restart.

8. The Fire TV Stick will begin the reboot process. With any luck, it won't hang on the logo screen again.