Why Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Keeps Restarting (And How To Fix It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Launched in 2021, the Amazon Fire TV Stick turns any compatible TV into a smart TV, which can be used to stream your favorite shows from Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO, and more. In addition, the Amazon Fire TV Stick also lets you experience aspects of cable TV with its free and ad-supported streaming channel with over 400 content providers, the Fire TV Channels app. Lastly, it can used with music streaming apps like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Pandora.

While it's a great addition to any home, many Amazon Fire TV users have reported issues with unwanted restarting, which seriously affects their streaming experience. Unfortunately, there's no single solution to the Amazon Fire TV Stick restarting. When your Amazing Fire TV stick is having problems, it could be everything from hardware issues and incompatibilities to software errors. Thankfully, there are several easy ways to identify the real issue of restarting the Amazon Fire TV stick in a logical manner and resolving it.

Before we proceed, it's best to follow the age-old suggestion of simply turning your device off and then on. To do this, disconnect your Amazon Fire Stick from both its power source and your TV. Afterward, wait a few seconds and reconnect your device. In many cases, this simple task is enough to get your Amazon Fire TV Stick back to streaming form.

However, if this trick didn't do the job, don't worry. Here's how to get to the bottom of your device restarting issue.