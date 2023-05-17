Tricks To Make Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Run Faster

It might not look like it, but Amazon's Fire TV is actually a computer — albeit a very small one with a very specific purpose in mind. Still, while it may not look like your PC or laptop, that doesn't mean it can't benefit from a restart periodically, just like your other devices do. Since the Fire TV is plugged into the back of your TV or projector, doing that is something few people likely remember to do.

Like any computer, the Fire TV can have apps and other processes running in the background. Over time, they can take up the working memory that streaming apps use, and jerky video playback or sluggish load times can be a sign of that.

The good news is that restarting your Fire TV is easy: you can simply unplug the power cord — which may be plugged into a separate outlet, or into a USB port on your TV itself — then wait 10 to 15 seconds before plugging it back in again. By design, it'll automatically start up again once power is connected. You'll need to wait a couple of minutes before it's ready to use, but you shouldn't need to enter your username and password again as they'll all be saved.