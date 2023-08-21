Amazon's Free New Fire TV Channels App Has 400 Reasons To Watch

While there is no denying that the arrival of on-demand streaming services gives users an unmatched sense of control over how they consume content, this implementation comes with its own pitfalls. A major issue with modern on-demand content is that these apps put the complete onus of selecting their content on the users — and despite the arrival of excellent recommendation engines, people often spend significant time pondering what to watch next.

This is in complete contrast to FAST channels that offer the comfort of traditional broadcast television with the convenience of streaming. With FAST content, viewers are not actively required to find and select a program. Instead, all users need to do is open the app, switch to a channel of their choice, and enjoy whatever is streaming. Those with fixed watching schedules can look up a detailed TV guide that will let them know when to tune in. Unbelievable as it may seem, this rather old-fashioned way of doing things offers a more relaxing experience for an increasing number of viewers.

What else could explain the increasing number of companies coming up with their bouquet of FAST channels? Other participants in the world of FAST content include Roku, Google, Plex, Warner Bros. Discovery, Tubi, and Sling TV. In fact, Amazon itself has another FAST channel network called Freevee, which was also announced earlier this year.

