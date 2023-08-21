Amazon's Free New Fire TV Channels App Has 400 Reasons To Watch
Three months after Amazon introduced Fire TV Channels — its own free and ad-supported (FAST) streaming channels for Fire TV devices — the company has made it easier for users to access the service by launching a dedicated app for the same purpose. The Fire TV Channels app provides users with an improved streaming experience across multiple Fire TV devices, and Amazon also used the occasion to announce the arrival of a handful of new content providers to the platform.
The new content providers available via the Fire TV Channels app include Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, TV Line, Game Spot, Honest Trailers, TV Guide from Fandom, Looper, /Film, and Nicki Swift. These providers join Amazon's extensive list of 400 FAST content providers, including biggies like ABC News, CBS Sports HQ, MLB, Fox Sports, NHL, People, IGN, IMDb, Martha Stewart, and GoTraveler. Amazon has also confirmed that it will regularly update its Free TV Channels app with new content sources.
Along with the addition of new channels, Amazon has also made it easier for users to access Fire TV channel content by sprinkling FAST content recommendations across the Fire TV experience. Users can also quickly access FAST content via simple voice commands. Frequent users will also notice that the Fire TV Channels app will regularly appear in the list of recently used apps.
Are passive, ad-supported channels back in vogue?
While there is no denying that the arrival of on-demand streaming services gives users an unmatched sense of control over how they consume content, this implementation comes with its own pitfalls. A major issue with modern on-demand content is that these apps put the complete onus of selecting their content on the users — and despite the arrival of excellent recommendation engines, people often spend significant time pondering what to watch next.
This is in complete contrast to FAST channels that offer the comfort of traditional broadcast television with the convenience of streaming. With FAST content, viewers are not actively required to find and select a program. Instead, all users need to do is open the app, switch to a channel of their choice, and enjoy whatever is streaming. Those with fixed watching schedules can look up a detailed TV guide that will let them know when to tune in. Unbelievable as it may seem, this rather old-fashioned way of doing things offers a more relaxing experience for an increasing number of viewers.
What else could explain the increasing number of companies coming up with their bouquet of FAST channels? Other participants in the world of FAST content include Roku, Google, Plex, Warner Bros. Discovery, Tubi, and Sling TV. In fact, Amazon itself has another FAST channel network called Freevee, which was also announced earlier this year.
Disclaimer: SlashGear is owned by Static Media, the same parent company that owns Looper, /Film, and Nicki Swift.