Google Search And Chrome Get New Deal-Hunting Features In Time For Holiday Shopping

Google has added what it's calling "a new deals destination" to Google Search. Searching for shop deals will now bring up a listing of notable discounts in popular holiday gift categories like cell phones, clothing, laptops, TVs, and headphones. If you're looking for something more specific, you can search for shop [specific product or product category] deals to dig deeper.

In practice, this new system digs pretty deep. Searching for "shop video game deals," for example, brings up not just actual sale prices, but also popular games at stores offering blanket discounts — like how QVC is offering $20 off a purchase of $40 or more for new customers.

In Chrome, Google has added "Price Insights," a feature that was already available in search. When you view a product page in Chrome, a "Price Insights" button will now appear in the address bar, showing you the item's 90-day price history.

In addition, Google has added price-tracking notification features to both the desktop and mobile versions of Chrome. On desktop, bookmarking a product page will now include a prompt asking you if you want to be emailed "if the price drops on any site," while on mobile, tapping the bell icon next to a product name will give you the option of getting email and/or push notifications along the same lines.

Finally, clicking the new discount tag icon in the desktop address bar will pull up coupon codes for the site you're currently browsing, if available. Handy tools for any holiday shopper looking to save some cash.