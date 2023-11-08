What Is Digital Secure On Android (And Can You Turn It Off?)

Digital Secure is meant to serve as a one-stop-shop for all of your mobile security and privacy needs. By utilizing all of the included features, you can protect your Android smartphone, mask your identity, track your belongings, and so on.

The Digital Secure suite includes nine primary features. The first and most obvious is an antivirus program, designed to protect your phone from any viruses or malware you might pick up while browsing the web. Second is the app privacy analyzer, which tracks and documents any attempts by installed apps to record or utilize your personal data.

There are also web and Wi-Fi security features that automatically steer you away from sketchy websites or unsecured Wi-Fi signals. Additionally, there's a built-in VPN for masking your presence online. The system check feature alerts you to new updates for your phone's software, and warns you in the event your phone has been rooted.

Finally, there are several identity theft prevention features, including lost wallet protection, identity recovery support, and cyber monitoring, which scours the web for any mentions of your personal information being used in unsavory manners.

Do note that the version of Digital Secure that's pre-loaded on Verizon-sold Androids is the free version, which may not have full access to all of the features in the suite. There is a premium subscription you can pay for in the app itself.