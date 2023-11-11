The Human Rocket Ride: The Story Behind John Stapp's Ultimate Speed Test

It was December 10, 1954. The end of World War II was less than a decade in the rearview mirror of the world's collective consciousness, and the rocket age was booming. A United States Air Force flight surgeon and Colonel by the name of John Stapp was at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, preparing to do something that defies logic.

Millions died horrifically during the war, a dark period that also saw some of the most significant scientific and technological advances in human history. What's more, the great space race was on the cusp of launching man into a new era.

John Stapp was anything but a show-off or risk-taker, nor was he crazy. He wanted to be a writer. However, after experiencing the death of his infant cousin in 1928, he decided to become a doctor instead. He attended Baylor University, initially earning a Bachelor's in English in 1931.

He didn't have the money to enroll in medical school, so he obtained a Master of Arts in Zoology (in 1932) instead. Stapp taught for two years before attending the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned a Ph.D. in Biophysics (1939) and finally became a Doctor of Medicine in 1944 while at the University of Minnesota.