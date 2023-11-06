Volkswagen's Butterfly Door Concept Car: A Glimpse Into The Future That Never Was

Concept cars are one-off prototypes typically built to showcase an automaker's innovative thinking or demonstrate some tantalizing new technology that either ends up flopping or goes on to revolutionize the car industry. They are test beds that usually never make it to full production but give us a peek — and sometimes a new perspective — at what a vehicle can be now and in the future.

From sports car makers like Lamborghini to luxurious Mercedes, economical Hondas, and even a lawnmower company, every automobile manufacturer builds them. Quite often, they are big draws at auto shows because of their brash boldness and of great interest to car enthusiasts and collectors due to their rarity. Volkswagen is no different.

In 1989, the German car company revealed the teal-blue Futura minivan at the Frankfurt Motor Show as one such car of the "future" ... if by the future they meant from the year 2000. It was an Integrated Research Volkswagen (IRVW) equipped with technological features that, for the most part, the general car-buying public at the time was wholly unaware even existed.

Minivan, you say? Let's set the scene. As a thing, as an actual vehicle style, the minivan was still relatively new. When Chrysler rolled out the Dodge Caravan and the Plymouth Voyager in late 1983, they took the country by storm. Every family almost immediately wanted a minivan. The Futura looked nothing like the Caravan or the Voyager, though — it looked like a bullet shot from a gun.