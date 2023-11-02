Musk Vs. Zuckerberg: Is The Fight Still Going To Happen?

Appearing on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," guest Elon Musk confirmed to Rogan that he's still willing to fight Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Musk, founder and CEO of rival platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is 52 years old; Zuckerberg is 39. The conversation, which took up about a half hour of the podcast's 161-minute runtime, referred to earlier this summer when both billionaires began posting on social media that they were willing to engage in a "cage match" for charity. Zuckerberg went as far as posting videos of his workout sessions after building an MMA-style Octagon arena on his property and training in jiu-jitsu and other martial arts.

By the end of the summer, however, the fight didn't seem like it would happen, despite occasional comments from both men that they were willing to participate. "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," Zuckerberg posted in August.

But, when pressed by Joe Rogan, Musk said he was still willing to fight Zuckerberg. Rogan directly asked, "What is the likelihood of this actually happening?" Musk responded, "I'm willing to do it anytime, anywhere, anyplace, any rules... I challenge him to a duel under any circumstances."