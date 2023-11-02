Can Car Doors Actually Stop Bullets? Elon Musk Weighs In On The Common Movie Trope

Bullets with a penetration power on the lower end are more susceptible to their trajectory being altered by the impact of the door. This can result in the bullet ricocheting around the car and not making it out the other door. Higher caliber ammo fired from a more powerful weapon has a higher chance of going straight through to a second door. That would look more like what Musk was describing.

Musk's car door conversation arose after he told Rogan that, unlike regular cars, the Cybertruck is immune to bullet penetration. He referenced a previous presentation where the Cybertruck got sprayed by a 50 mm Tommy gun without any penetrations. Afterward, he offered Rogan a shot at penetrating his personal Cybertruck with one of his bows, which the podcaster accepted. To Rogan's surprise, it bounced right off the door and flattened the tip of the arrow.

When asked why the Cybertruck is bulletproof, Musk replied, "You know, trucks are supposed to be tough, right?" Rogan responded that his truck was not bulletproof. He's not alone, as you will have a hard time picking up an armored truck straight from a dealer. There are some third-party options, however, for getting an armored truck. But the process isn't exactly straightforward.

Once the Cybertruck hits the market, it will be joining BMW's line of armored vehicles as another bulletproof option. However, the Cybertruck will stand alone as the only consumer vehicle that comes standard with bulletproof armor.