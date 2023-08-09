This BMW I7 Is Electric And Bulletproof

When the all-electric BMW i7 series launched, it impressed critics with its luxury cabin, high-tech gadgets, and unique style. Its lavish interior with no shortage of screens and goodies for back-seaters to enjoy made it a solid choice for anyone with enough money or clout to afford a chauffeur. But these individuals, especially politicians, don't only demand comfort but also protection. A president couldn't exactly cruise down a public street in one of these flashy i7s.

BMW, however, wasn't happy with missing out on those sales, so it developed an i7 model that provides comparable shielding to that of the US President's famous Cadillac One. It also produced a V8-powered alternative. These models offer bulletproofing in addition to protection from various other attacks. As you may already guessed, these features come at a cost of added weight. To compensate, BMW had to make some adjustments to the engines to get these cars moving.