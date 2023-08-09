This BMW I7 Is Electric And Bulletproof
When the all-electric BMW i7 series launched, it impressed critics with its luxury cabin, high-tech gadgets, and unique style. Its lavish interior with no shortage of screens and goodies for back-seaters to enjoy made it a solid choice for anyone with enough money or clout to afford a chauffeur. But these individuals, especially politicians, don't only demand comfort but also protection. A president couldn't exactly cruise down a public street in one of these flashy i7s.
BMW, however, wasn't happy with missing out on those sales, so it developed an i7 model that provides comparable shielding to that of the US President's famous Cadillac One. It also produced a V8-powered alternative. These models offer bulletproofing in addition to protection from various other attacks. As you may already guessed, these features come at a cost of added weight. To compensate, BMW had to make some adjustments to the engines to get these cars moving.
Defenses
In a recent BMW press release, the manufacturer provided details about the new protection models. BMW announced the all-electric BMW i7 Protection and the V8-powered BMW 7 Series Protection. Both feature an armored steel body with VR9 protection, which can withstand a barrage of armor-piercing rounds, explosives, and drone attacks. The windows are also protected from fire up to 7.62x54 R ammo with its VPAM 10 rating.
These vehicles also offer a fresh air supply in the event of a chemical attack, flashing lights, radio transceivers, and flag poles. In addition, they are kitted out with mounted exterior sensors that warn the chauffeur of any danger. The gas-powered BMW 7 Series Protection uniquely features self-sealing technology that protects fuel from leaking if damaged. BMW explains that despite its extensive amount of shielding, these new vehicles are indistinguishable from the Sedan and Sport variants, allowing its occupants to remain inconspicuous if needed.
Under the hood
A latest generation V8 unit with BMW TwinPower Turbo powers the BMW 7 Series Protection. Under the hood is a new 4.4-liter eight-cylinder engine with 48V mild hybrid tech. It also features a new drive system that provides a torque of 553 lb-ft. This gives this gas-powered beast 530 horsepower and a 0-62 speed 6.6. So, it's slower than a standard i7, but considering the extra weight, it makes sense.
The BMW i7 Protection harnesses the power of two electric motors, one in the front and one in the back. It borrows components from the BMW i7 M70 xDrive to provide an all-wheel-drive system that produces 544 horsepower with a 0-62 speed of 9 seconds. The release doesn't mention the vehicles' travel distance on a full charge. Unfortunately for the rest of the world, this version launches exclusively in Europe. So, you won't see Biden cruising to the White House in it anytime soon.