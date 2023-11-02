Avenger Weapon System: The History Behind One Of The US Military's Best Anti-Air Vehicles

It may sound like something Tony Stark created to help the Avengers defeat their latest adversary, but it's not. However, the Avenger is a lightweight, super portable, surface-to-air weapons system that packs a punch like a superhero, and is a critical component of the U.S. Army's overall defense strategy.

The Avenger Air Defense System — also called the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger — was initially developed by Boeing Aerospace in the early 1980s as a private project, with hopes that the military would take notice. It wasn't much of a gamble, as Boeing has been a military contractor since building "flying boats" for the Navy during World War I.

The Army indeed noticed, and Boeing delivered the first Avengers in 1988 to replace the aging Vulcan anti-aircraft guns (M163 and M167). While both the Marine Corps and National Guard later adopted it, it was eventually phased out by the Marines. The National Guard, however, still uses most of the Avenger systems today.

At the heart of the Avenger is its mobility and adaptability. The battle turret was designed to fit on HMMWV Humvees, including the M998, M1026, or M1097. However, it's versatile enough to be attached to several other military trucks, trailers, and tracked vehicles.

Since it can operate remotely, it can be removed from a vehicle and act as an autonomous stand-alone stationary module, as is the case with its role with Homeland Defense in protecting the capital region in Washington, DC.

[Featured image by Capt. Brian Hare via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]