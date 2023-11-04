Downgrading To An Older Version Of Android: How To Do It (And Why You Might Want To)

There aren't many reasons to consider downgrading the operating system on your Android phone that would warrant going through the complicated, risky process of doing so. Downgrading Android risks bricking your phone, and most phones can't do it in the first place because they don't have unlocked bootloaders. However, there are a few situations that might call for it.

Perhaps you have a mission-critical app, presumably for work, that won't work with a newer version of Android (though you're probably better off getting a cheap older phone to use for those purposes). Maybe an update made your phone perform particularly poorly, and you need to roll back to an older update. No matter the reason, it's beneficial that it's possible, as it's one of the things that Android phones can do that iPhones cannot.

There is one scenario where downgrading is a relatively simple affair: Going from an official Google beta to the latest stable release, which simply requires opting out of the beta program on the program's website. This will push a downgrade to your phone as an update.