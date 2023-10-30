NFTs Are Now Almost Worthless: Here Are 5 Reasons Why They Didn't Work

NFTs were one of the biggest internet sensations of the past couple of years. Token collections came out of nowhere and became wildly successful overnight despite being quoted at mind-boggling prices. Everyone and their cats (and monkeys) scrambled to buy some to secure first-investor advantage and avoid a tale akin to the Bitcoin Pizza Guy's. This was the next big thing. The finance of the future.

Brand and celebrity participation further fueled the frenzy, as big names like luxury car maker Rolls Royce and basketballer Steph Curry joined in on the non-fungible ride. There were serious doubts about the long-term viability of NFTs, but interest in the concept outgrew the criticism as larger transactions, such as Jack Dorsey's $2.9 million sale of the first-ever tweet, occurred.

These days, the NFT euphoria has worn off, and prices have also drastically plummeted. That first tweet NFT is now worth a measly $2,000 (per Forbes), and many of the other collections have tanked just as woefully. A report by dappGambl showed that over 95% of NFT collections now have a market cap of zero ether. By all indications, the NFT bubble is leaking air fast — some might even say it has already burst. In all, the big question is: what went wrong? Why did the NFT market crash?