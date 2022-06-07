Hackers Stole A Stunning Amount Of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

Hackers stole more than $350,000 worth of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs in a phishing scam that's been targeting Yuga Labs for the third time in just under three months. Popular NFT developer Yuga Labs recently tweeted that its official Discord servers were "briefly exploited," leading to NFTs amounting to about 200 ETH being "impacted" in the process. This is now the third time Yuga Labs was successfully attacked by hackers since April (via Insider).

Both of the previous incidents stemmed from phishing attacks as well, with the second involving fake minting links. In an attempt to prevent users from further falling victim to such scams, Yuga Labs posted a tweet reminding users that it doesn't offer any surprise minting or giveaways. The thing is, it was Yuga Labs' own community manager, Boris Vagner, whose Discord account was infiltrated to post various phishing links on the official Bored Ape Yacht Club's official account in the first place.