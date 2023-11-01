The Right Way To Clean Your 3D Printer Bed (And Why You Need To)

3D printers have become very popular recently, and while the technology has become more accessible on a consumer level (both in price and comparative ease of use), it's still a bit more involved than more traditional 2D printing. There are a whole lot of factors to think about when deciding on and using your own 3D printer, including particulars like print model structures, how to deal with issues like a printing error or stuck print, and regular cleaning.

Cleaning out a regular paper printer is usually a matter of checking some settings or pressing a button to clear the printer heads (though it can get more complicated sometimes). Taking care of built up gunk on 3D printers, however, requires more consideration due to the sheer amount of variables at play. While there are many types of 3D printers on the market, the most common models are Stereolithography (SLA) and Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), which will be the focus of this guide.

Don't attempt to clean your 3D printer before first making sure the suggested supplies are safe to use, though. Depending on the printer bed and the kind of printing material you use, some cleaning methods could cause irreparable damage to the printing surface — thus ruining future prints and requiring the purchase of replacement parts. If you aren't sure what your bed is made of, check the manual or manufacturer's website before you attempt to clean it.