This Ryobi Kit Is Perfect Choice For A Pristine Yard And Leaf-Free Lawns
When the seasons turn, and the leaves start changing color, it's time to mount that yearly war against the leafy autumn deluge. The fall colors may look pretty, but leaving your yard covered in dead leaves isn't good for its overall health, as they prevent your lawn from getting water and sunlight and invite pests to quietly take up residence. If you want a good lawn, you need to employ the right tools.
The first and foremost tool that is usually employed in this battle is a rake, but that's only good for piling leaves up rather than getting rid of them. The same goes for leaf blowers, which can move individual leaves around and off your property but can't handle denser, wetter piles. If you really want to take control of the autumn battlefield, you're going to need a piece of powerful, precision equipment, something that not only moves leaves around but both blows them away and captures them. If you're in the market for such a tool, Ryobi may have a product you'd be interested in.
Powerful leaf blower and vacuum
Ryobi's HP Jet Fan Blower and Vacuum is a hybrid tool designed to tackle fallen leaves, no matter what tactics they employ. The device's internal motor can propel air in both directions at 600 CFM and 100 MPH, more than enough muscle to disrupt leaves no matter how wet and clumpy they get.
The blower setting can send leaves flying with jet power, but if you're looking for a more permanent solution, the vacuum setting can capture large quantities of leaves and stash them in the included collection bag. The vacuum also includes a sturdy internal impeller, compressing any captured leaves and debris at a 20:1 ratio, which makes it great for collecting leaves for composting.
The Jet Fan Blower and Vacuum is a part of Ryobi's 40V product line, which means it utilizes the same heavy-duty battery packs as the other products in the line. The Jet Fan Blower and Vacuum kit includes a pair of 40V 4Ah lithium battery packs plus a rapid charger. Just juice up a pack, snap it onto the device, and you'll get up to 18 minutes of continuous leaf-busting action. When the battery runs dry, just pop off the pack, snap on the other one, and keep the pressure up while the first pack recharges.
Ryobi's HP Jet Fan Blower and Vacuum kit is available now at major hardware retailers like Home Depot.