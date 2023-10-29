This Ryobi Kit Is Perfect Choice For A Pristine Yard And Leaf-Free Lawns

When the seasons turn, and the leaves start changing color, it's time to mount that yearly war against the leafy autumn deluge. The fall colors may look pretty, but leaving your yard covered in dead leaves isn't good for its overall health, as they prevent your lawn from getting water and sunlight and invite pests to quietly take up residence. If you want a good lawn, you need to employ the right tools.

The first and foremost tool that is usually employed in this battle is a rake, but that's only good for piling leaves up rather than getting rid of them. The same goes for leaf blowers, which can move individual leaves around and off your property but can't handle denser, wetter piles. If you really want to take control of the autumn battlefield, you're going to need a piece of powerful, precision equipment, something that not only moves leaves around but both blows them away and captures them. If you're in the market for such a tool, Ryobi may have a product you'd be interested in.