Why The Lockheed P2V Neptune Aircraft Was Retired After Almost 40 Years In Service

In theory, vehicles of any kind can run indefinitely as long as people are willing to maintain them. Unfortunately, budget and manpower can be limited in the U.S. military, so fleet modernization is necessary to fulfill constantly changing mission requirements in the military. For this reason, however, even some of the most reliable vehicles need to be retired, like the aicraft known as the Lockheed P2V Neptune.

When it first flew in 1945, the Lockheed P2V Neptune was designed for long-range, maritime patrol, and anti-submarine warfare. Manufactured from 1946 to 1961, HistoryNet notes that it's one the "longest unbroken production runs of any military aircraft."

In fact, according to the National Cold War Exhibition, the Lockheed P2V Neptune was flown by many aerial forces, not just Americans. Aside from the U.S. Navy, some of its other users were the U.K. Royal Navy, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Royal Australian Air Force.

But what made the Lockheed P2V Neptune so special? And after almost 40 years of service, why was it officially retired for military use in 1984?