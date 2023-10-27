This 1970s Tank Simulator Used Miniature Villages And Cameras For Better Training

While by the late 1970s, computer game consoles like the Atari 2600 had already been invented, the technology and visual fidelity of the software and hardware were incredibly limited. These limitations posed a serious roadblock to militaries worldwide, as live training added cost and time — especially in the case of military tank training — as heavily armored vehicles are incredibly expensive to upkeep and fuel. The lack of training alternatives led France to seek a low-cost, low-risk option for live tank training. This goal led to an inventive concept that could replicate the conditions of live training without needing to field actual tanks.

Enter the analog tank simulator, the Panzer 68 Driving Simulator (FASIP). This inventive device would use a small camera and robotic arm alongside a miniature replica town to simulate tank operations and could all take place within an indoor training room's risk-free confines.

Ultimately, the FASIP simulator was used in tank training operations at the Mechanized Training Center (MAZ) in Thun, Switzerland, until 2004, when a lack of legacy electronic parts finally led the device to be retired. While different from modern digital training simulations in various ways, the concept was similar and helped the Swiss army quickly train tank operators for real combat scenarios.